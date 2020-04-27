FY2020 EPS Estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Cut by Analyst

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.34. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 15.56%.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

