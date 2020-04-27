FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eisai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. Eisai has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

