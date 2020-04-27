FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Cut by William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.26.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $223.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

