FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – M Partners upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

