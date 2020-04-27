FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fulton Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 328,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

