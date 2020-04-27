FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Perficient, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Perficient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

