FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,572,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

