Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO Sells $22,672.80 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $22,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.