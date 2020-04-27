Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

