Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

F stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

