Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of FLS opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.90. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

