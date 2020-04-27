FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

