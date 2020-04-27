FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

FSV stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

