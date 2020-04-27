First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $142,433,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $129,471,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of FRC opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.