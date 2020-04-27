First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

