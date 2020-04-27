First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.11 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

