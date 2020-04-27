First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 1,512 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $161.00 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.94 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,148.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

