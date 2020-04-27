First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

