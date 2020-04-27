Finning International (FTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Finning International to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FTT opened at C$16.53 on Monday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at C$638,597.40. Also, Director Vicki Avril bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,742.18.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

