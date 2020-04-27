Finning International (FTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Finning International to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
Shares of FTT opened at C$16.53 on Monday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.
In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at C$638,597.40. Also, Director Vicki Avril bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,742.18.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.
