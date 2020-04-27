Financial Review: PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) versus DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 0 4 0 1 2.40

Profitability

This table compares DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR $1.42 billion 2.14 $131.09 million $0.65 23.15 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.73 billion 3.25 $183.87 million $1.94 29.21

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR beats DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, poles and tracks, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; nursery products and kids accessories; and garden furniture, chimineas and heaters, sheds and storage products, garden furniture covers, and garden décor products. As of September 12, 2018, the company operated 172 stores, including 169 out-of-town superstores; and 3 stores located in high streets, as well as online stores. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

