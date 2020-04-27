Financial Analysis: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) versus Eaton Vance (NASDAQ:EV)

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

This table compares Eaton Vance and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance 24.13% 35.29% 10.16% Focus Financial Partners -1.06% 20.66% 6.63%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eaton Vance and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance 0 6 0 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners 2 1 7 0 2.50

Eaton Vance presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $34.56, indicating a potential upside of 73.51%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Eaton Vance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton Vance and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 2.28 $400.04 million $3.45 9.73 Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 1.14 -$12.87 million $2.15 9.27

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.