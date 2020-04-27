Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

