FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Cut by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $123.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $195.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

