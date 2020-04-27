FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

FedEx stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.06. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $195.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

