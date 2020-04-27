Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $88,750.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 434,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $489,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

