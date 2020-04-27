Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.00.

FICO opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.82. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.95, for a total value of $5,071,184.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock valued at $34,189,392. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,359,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.