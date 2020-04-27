Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 8.30-8.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.30 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $300.04 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.18.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

