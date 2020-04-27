Facebook (FB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FB stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

