Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

