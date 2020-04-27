Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exfo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.39. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exfo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

