EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.43.

EPR stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 54.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 31.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

