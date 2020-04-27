Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 367,667 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

