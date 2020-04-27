Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $339.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.05 and a 200 day moving average of $348.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.