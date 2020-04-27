Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 291,222 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IHS Markit worth $39,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,671 shares of company stock valued at $65,873,292. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

