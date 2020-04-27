Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.