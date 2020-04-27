Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

