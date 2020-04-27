Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 156,866 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,866 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $31,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

