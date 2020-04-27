Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.79.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.97%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. grace capital acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

