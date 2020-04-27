Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 652 ($8.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. Energean Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.38.
About Energean Oil & Gas
Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.
