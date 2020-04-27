Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 652 ($8.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. Energean Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.38.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Also, insider Robert Peck purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Insiders have purchased 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $188,694,814 in the last three months.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

