Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,806 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

