Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

EMR opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

