Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 559.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,948,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 2,801.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,220,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $62.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.