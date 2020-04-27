Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $162.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

