eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $109.31 on Friday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

