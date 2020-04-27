Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $201.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Shares of EW stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

