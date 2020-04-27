eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.