eBay (EBAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

