e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of ELF opened at $10.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

