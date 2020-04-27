DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DPEU opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.55) on Thursday. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.98.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

