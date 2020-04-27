Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

